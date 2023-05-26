MSP M&A: Deltek Acquires Replicon

Software and solutions provider Deltek is acquiring Replicon for an undisclosed amount.

Deltek Acquires Replicon

Deltek, founded in 1983, is based in Herndon, Virginia. The company has 3,717 employees listed on LinkedIn. Deltek’s areas of expertise include Project Management, Project Management Software, ERP, Project-Based ERP, Accounting Software, Government Contracting, Architecture & Engineering, Government Contract Management Software, Construction Management, Professional Services, Talent Management, HR Solutions, SaaS, Project Accounting Software, HCM, Financial Management, Cloud Computing, and Deltek Project Nation.

Replicon, founded in 1996, is based in Calgary, Alberta. The company has 871 employees listed on LinkedIn. Replicon’s areas of expertise include Timesheet and Expense Management Software, Cloud-based Time Tracking Software, Time & Attendance Tracking Software, Project Management Software, Online Time Tracking Software, Professional Services Management Software, Project Costing & Client Billing Software, and Time Intelligence.

Notably, Replicon provides unified time-tracking solutions that bring together Project Delivery, Finance, and HR on a single platform.

This acquisition complements Deltek’s existing portfolio of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based organizations, according to the company.

Deltek Acquires Replicon: Executive Insight

Mike Corkery, president and CEO, Deltek, commented:

“Deltek is continuously looking at ways to expand our capabilities and add value to our customers. By acquiring Replicon, we will add another complementary solution – a sophisticated and intuitive project time tracking, knowledge workforce management and PSA solution suite, which will enable Deltek to serve the needs of even more project and service-centric organizations. With this acquisition, Deltek will remain committed to Replicon and its partnerships and will continue to improve and expand integrations with leading HR, ERP and project management providers. We are incredibly excited to welcome the Replicon family of employees, customers and partners to Deltek Project Nation.”

Raj Narayanaswamy, co-founder & co-CEO, Replicon, said:

“We are thrilled about the combination of Deltek and Replicon. Replicon has nearly 30 years of industry leadership in pioneering time management processes. Our proven solutions are loved by users, flexible and configurable, and integrate with any ERP, accounting, project management, HR or payroll system. We look forward to our future as part of Deltek Project Nation.”

Lakshmi Raj, co-founder & co-CEO, Replicon, said: