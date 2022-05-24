MSP M&A: Coretelligent Acquires Lighthouse Technology Partners

Coretelligent, a mid-market MSP backed by private equity firm Norwest Equity Partners (NEP), has acquired technology services and solutions provider Lighthouse Technology Partners. FOCUS Investment Banking, a national middle market investment banking firm, served as catalyst for the deal with Coretelligent, and exclusive financial advisor to Lighthouse Technology Partners. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 504 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.