MSP M&A: Cegeka Acquira CTG

European IT solutions company Cegeka is acquiring digital transformation solutions provider CTG for approximately $170 million.

Cegeka Acquires CTG

Cegeka, founded in 1992, is based in Hasselt, Belgium. The company has 4,479 employees listed on LinkedIn. Cegeka’s areas of expertise include IT Infrastructure, CRM, Cloud Solutions, ERP, Agile Software Development, Collaboration & Portals, Agile Coaching & Training, Outsourcing, Managed Services, Digital & Mobile, and Business Intelligence.

CTG is based in Amherst, New York. The company has 3,601 employees listed on LinkedIn. CTG’s areas of expertise include IT consulting, Healthcare solutions and life sciences, Staffing services and vendor management, and Software development and integration.

The purchase of CTG amounts to $10.50 per share of common stock in an all-cash transaction.

The acquisition is part of Cegeka’s long-term strategic vision for growth and ambition, according to the company.

CTG had $325 million in 2022 revenue and $306 million in trailing 12-month revenue as of June 30, 2023. CTG operates in three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. Since 2018, CTG has transformed into a provider of recurring and higher-margin Solutions work, which has significantly expanded its gross margin, according to Cegeka.

After the deal closes, CTG will become a privately held company, and shares of CTG common stock will no longer be listed on any public market.

Cegeka Acquires CTG: Insider Commentary

Stijn Bijnens, CEO, Cegeka, commented:

“This merger is a logical next step in the continuous growth journey of Cegeka. In CTG, we find a partner that complements our customer and service portfolio and strengthens our capabilities and knowledge.”

André Knaepen, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Cegeka, said:

“Together, we can deliver enhanced value to customers across North America and Europe. As we proceed with the acquisition process, we look forward to welcoming the employees of CTG across India, Colombia, Europe, and North America.”

Filip Gydé, president and CEO, CTG, added: