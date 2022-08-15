MSP M&A: ATSG Acquires Vology

Managed IT services provider (MSP) and solutions company ATSG buys Vology as part of a larger, continued U.S. expansion plan.

Managed IT services provider (MSP) and solutions company ATSG has acquired Vology as part of a larger, continued U.S. expansion plan. Financial terms for the deal were not disclosed.

MSP M&A: About the Seller and Buyer

ATSG, founded in 1994, is based in New York City. The company has 373 employees listed on LinkedIn. ATSG’s areas of expertise include Digital Infrastructure, Digital Workplace, Collaboration, and Customer Experience.

Vology, founded in 2001, is based in Clearwater, Florida. The company has 158 employees listed on LinkedIn. Vology’s areas of expertise include Cloud Migration, Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), Microsoft 365, Dark Web Monitoring Enhanced Network Monitoring, Endpoint Security, Identity Access Management, Intrusion Protection Services (IPS), Network Security, Phishing, SIEM, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, VMware, AWS, Salesforce.com, ServiceNow, Cloud Storage, SaaS Email, Remote Monitoring, and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS).

Vology’s portfolio complements ATSG’s existing digital workplace, digital infrastructure, and cybersecurity services offerings, according to the company. The deal will bolster ATSG’s security, cloud, and managed services, the company said. The acquisition also strengthens its presence in the Southeast United States, ATSG said.

ATSG Acquires Vology: Executive Insight

Anthony J. D’Ambrosi, CEO, ATSG, commented:

“The Vology acquisition was a strategic choice to complement both ATSG’s well-established Intelligent Solutions as a Service portfolio and ever-expanding geographic presence throughout the Southeast. Our partnership with Vology has provided accelerated innovation and automation at scale, along with a rich cultural alignment centered around our people and our clients. We are excited to rapidly integrate the two organizations, leveraging our global footprint, to deliver client success in today’s dynamic marketplace.”

Tom York, CEO, Vology , said:

“Vology is pleased to join the OneATSG family. Two things are critically important to differentiate in today’s technology solutions marketplace: meaningful client innovation, and ability to scale both in your portfolio and global presence. Vology’s innovation and automation will accelerate by rolling into the ATSG Ai² suite. Vology clients can take advantage of ATSG’s expanded portfolio and global delivery model.”

ATSG Business Evolution: Multiple MSP Acquisitions

ATSG began as an enterprise network and systems integrator but over the last decade has transitioned to become a tech-enabled MSP. This is the company’s seventh acquisition in three years — including buying DatAvail in March 2021 and Optanix in December 2021.

The company says it will continue to focus on growth and enhancement of its reach and brand.