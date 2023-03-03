MSP M&A: Alten Group Acquires QA Consultants

Alten's acquisition of QA Consultants will compliment its own agile, data, cloud, infrastructure and cybersecurity consultancy.

Alten Group, an international engineering and IT services company, has acquired QA Consultants for an undisclosed amount.

Alten Group Acquires QA Consultants

Alten Group, founded in 1988, is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt Cedex, Ile-de-France but has offices in 30 countries. The company has over 13,000 employees listed on LinkedIn. Alten’s areas of expertise include innovation, R&D, and technological information systems.

QA Consultant, founded in 1994, is based in Toronto, Canada. The company has 224 employees listed on LinkedIn. QA’s areas of expertise include QA testing, performance testing, automation testing, functionality testing, security testing, accessibility, software testing, quality engineering and quality assurance.

Alten says the acquisition of QA Consultants – with its expertise in software quality – will compliment its own agile software development, data, cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity consultancy. The deal also bolsters the number of Alten employees in North America by almost 3,000, according to the company. Alten’s global employee base is over 52,000.

Moving forward, QA Consultants will continue to operate business as usual and as an independent subsidiary of Alten. QA Consultants’ senior leadership team will remain with the organization, the company said.

Alten Group previously acquired Methods Group to expand its UK-based digital IT services portfolio.

Alten Group Acquires QA Consultants: Executive Insight

Alex Rodov, founder and managing partner, QA Consultants, commented on the deal:

“We set out almost 30 years ago to create the world’s best quality engineering services firm and we have emerged as the North American leader in identifying risk for small and large enterprises. I am incredibly proud of what our organization has accomplished and am grateful to our employees for their contributions. This transaction marks the start of an exciting new chapter for QA Consultants where we become part of a much larger enterprise with aligned cultures, allowing us to bring further value and capabilities to our customers.”

Simon Azoulay, chairman and CEO, Alten, said:

“QA Consultants has established itself as a leader in software quality engineering, and this acquisition allows us to enhance our service offering across all industries and sectors with even more robust end-to-end software development services.”

Brian Bernknopf, managing director of QA Consultants’ US Operations, added: