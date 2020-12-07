MSP Acquisition: Logically Acquires Personal Computer Resources

Portland, Maine-based managed IT services provider Logically has acquired Personal Computer Resources (PCR), an outsourced IT services provider that serves eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, PCR has twelve employees. All PCR employees are expected to work for Logically following the deal, the company explained to ChannelE2E.

Speaking on the deal, Logically’s recently-appointed CEO Mike Cowles told ChannelE2E:

“We look for successful MSP’s with a great track record of success along with strong revenue growth. PCR adds to our existing East Coast footprint and we were impressed by their industry performance. In addition, they have an impressive client base and a good deal of vertical industry experience. We are excited to join forces with PCR to help them continue their exceptional achievements.”

Logically’s Top-Ten Goal

This is Logically’s fourth acquisition in just over a year, which fits into the company’s stated goal of becoming one of the U.S.’s top ten MSPs. Logically says it will continue to actively acquire MSPs that line up culturally with the firm while helping it expand its geographic footprint. The company says it plans to continue its expansion plans in the coming months.

Previous Logically transactions included Raleigh, North Carolina’s Carolinas IT and Sullivan Data Management , an outsourced IT services provider from the greater New York area.

This is also the company’s first acquisition since Mike Cowles took the helm as CEO. Cowles was appointed in May 2020.

Logically CEO Cowles: Acquisition Experience

Speaking to ChannelE2E of his experience, he noted:

“This is my first acquisition as CEO of Logically, but I have extensive acquisition experience in the CEO role. I am looking forward to overseeing several additional acquisitions for Logically this year and in the year ahead. We are actively acquiring MSPs with excellent revenue performance who are in sync with our culture and values.”

Founded in 1999, Logically now has offices in California, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, California, Tennessee and North Carolina. It serves more than 500 customers in 20 states. Following this deal, Logically has roughly 250 employees, according to Cowles.