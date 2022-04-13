MSP Investor, Private Equity Firm One Equity Partners Raises $2.75B

One Equity Partners has previously acquired MSPs (managed IT service providers) & IT consulting firms that support SAP & Salesforce applications.

One Equity Partners, a private equity firm that frequently acquires MSPs (managed IT service providers) and IT consulting firms that support SAP and Salesforce applications, has raised $2.75 billion in commitments for its OEP VIII fund. One Equity now has combined assets under management and committed capital of approximately $10 billion, the private equity firm indicated.

The new OEP VIII fund will target equity investments between $30 million and $300 million in technology, industrial and healthcare businesses across North America and Europe. The fund’s initial moves include acquiring IT solutions provider Trustmarque of London, England.

Trustmarque is a specialized hardware and software reseller and MSP in the UK. The company works with customers in the UK public sector, healthcare and enterprise customers. Also, Trustmarque partners with such technology companies as Microsoft, Cisco, Dell, Forcepoint, McAfee, Proofpoint and Sophos.

One Equity Partners: Example MSP, SAP and Salesforce Partner Acquisitions

One Equity Partners has extensive experience investing in the IT services market. Noteworthy deals include:

One Equity Partners’ Latest Fund: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the new fund, One Equity Partners President Dick Cashin said:

“We are grateful for the support from our investors and remain focused on our signature ‘Transformative Combination’ strategy in which we merge complementary, like-sized businesses to create market leaders, and do so with the modest use of leverage. This approach has historically helped our portfolio withstand a variety of economic conditions and allowed us to be nimble and opportunistic during periods of short-term volatility.”

Added David Lippin, managing director and head of investor relations at One Equity Partners:

“We raised OEP VIII in 12 months and exceeded our original hard cap, thanks to strong existing investor relationships and many new investors globally. Thank you to all our investors for your continued partnership.”

OEP’s previous fund, One Equity Partners VII, closed in 2019 with $1.75 billion in commitments, the private equity firm noted.