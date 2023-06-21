MSP Integris Establishes Financial Institution Division

Integris, an MSP backed by Chicago-based private equity firm Frontenac, has created a Financial Institution Division (FID) that will “provide focused IT expertise for community banks, credit unions and other financial institutions who require teams dedicated to meeting increasing demands and protecting their systems,” according to the company.

The announcement comes after Integris acquired CalTech, a community banking-focused MSP, in January 2023. At this time, Integris added more than 160 IT banking, security and service delivery professionals to its team, the company said.

What Integris FID Means for Financial Institutions

Integris FID will serve Integris’ financial institution customers in its existing regions, the company said.

Furthermore, Integris FID marks the beginning of Integris’ effort to establish multiple divisions servicing industry-specific IT needs, Integris CEO Rashaad Bajwa noted.

Bajwa also commented on how FID helps Integris fulfill the IT needs of community banks, credit unions and other financial services organizations:

“After merging with CalTech, it became increasingly clear that this team offers a premium level of customer service and understanding for all financial institution clients they serve. We are excited to give our talented experts a nationwide platform to continue and expand their service to community banks and credit unions — who, right now, need secure and scalable IT more than ever.”

In addition, Integris FID President Michael Adams shared his thoughts on his company’s commitment to the banking industry:

“We are doubling down on our commitment to our community banking colleagues. We fully understand the importance of secure, reliable IT systems and how that fits into their business model and regulatory burden. We are thrilled to partner with Integris (who shares the same vision) as the Financial Institution Division and expand our ability to serve these clients nationwide.”

Integris Bolsters Its MSSP, MSP Capabilities

Prior to acquiring CalTech, Integris in October 2022 acquired MSSPs Blue Jean Networks and Security7 Networks. Blue Jean Networks provides Integris with Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) expertise, while Security7 Networks enhances the company’s CISO-as-a-service (CISOaas) and virtual CISO (vCISO) capabilities, Integris noted.

Previously, Integris in January 2022 purchased MSP Iconic IT. Together, Integris and Iconic IT have created one of the largest SMB-focused MSPs in the United States, according to a prepared statement.

Integris provides managed services to organizations in financial services, healthcare and other sectors. The MSP does not currently offer a partner program but may look to develop and launch one in the future.

