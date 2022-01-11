MSP Dataprise Acquires Veeam Partner Global Data Vault

Dataprise, an MSP backed by private equity firm Trinity Hunt Partners, has acquired Veeam partner Global Data Vault. The deal should boost the MSP’s Disaster-Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS), Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) and data protection solutions capabilities. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Dataprise Acquires Global Data Vault: Key Details

Global Data Vault, founded in 2004, is a Platinum Veeam Cloud & Service Provider. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Global Data Vault protects hundreds of clients across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom — though actual customer and revenue figures were not disclosed.

This marks Dataprise’s second acquisition in recent months. The other deal involved Wireless Watchdogs for Mobility Managed Services (MMS) that address Internet of Things (IoT) and endpoint management challenges.

In a prepared statement about the deal, Dataprise CEO Steve Lewis said:

“Clients turn to Dataprise to be their one strategic IT partner, which requires we bring the broadest portfolio of services powered by the best technology and deepest expertise. Today, the mandate for a holistic cybersecurity and data protection strategy is a top priority for our clients. Global Data Vault is a powerful addition as they bring industry leading cloud-based data protection solutions that bolster our premier cybersecurity portfolio, top-notch employees, a strong Veeam partnership, and relentless focus on client success.”

Global Data Vault: Executive Perspectives

Added Anthony Galley, chairman of Global Data Vault:

“Our clients are facing new challenges driven by dramatic changes in the cybersecurity threat landscape and evolution of IT strategies including cloud adoption. Dataprise has an enviable portfolio of cybersecurity, managed IT services, and cloud services that enhance the value of our modern data protection and DRaaS offerings. Together with Dataprise we are perfectly positioned to provide our clients even greater value.”

Concluded Will Baccich, CEO of Global Data Vault:

“We’re excited for the opportunity that joining Dataprise presents for our clients, employees and partners. We now have a much broader set of services, capabilities and resources all aimed at protecting client data and ensuring business continuity.”

Dataprise has roughly 300 employees.