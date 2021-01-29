MSP Acquisition: Network Solutions & Technology Buys Certus Technologies

East Northport, New York-based IT consultancy Network Solutions & Technology (NST) has acquired Certus Technologies, a managed services provider from New Jersey. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition will expand NST’s reach into New Jersey, bringing the company’s number of offices to four, which include locations in Long Island, New York, New Jersey and Tennessee.

With the completion of the Certus acquisition, NST will now have 75 employees and over 500 clients and will continue to seek new acquisition opportunities in Philadelphia, Boston and beyond, the company said.

NST Acquires Certus Technologies: A Question of Culture

NST vice president Matt Brown discussed the deal on The MSP Show:

“I think one of the things that really attracted Certus to NST was the organization’s similar beliefs and values, in addition to the similar technology stack. We’re excited to have them aboard.”

Evan Berk, a managing partner at Certus, added:

“A real key thing here was culture. We feel comfortable that the two groups have very similar cultures not just when it comes to employees, but customers as well. That gave us the comfort level to pull the trigger. We were not looking to lose our team, our identity, our customer base. We want to be involved for years to come, and we wanted to feel comfortable that the culture was right.”

NST’s Growth Path

Founded in 2000, Network Solutions & Technology initially launched as a value-added reseller and service provider serving Long Island, before expanding to all five boroughs of New York City. The company’s expertise includes cloud technologies, security services, and regulatory compliance. It works within a number of industries including healthcare, financial, manufacturing, and legal and professional services.

NST last acquired Cisco Systems and Microsoft partner Urban Digital Solutions in April 2019.