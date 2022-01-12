MSP Acquisition: Charles IT Buys NST Systems

Charles IT acquires NST Systems to expand managed services, disaster recovery, cloud & compliance services across Connecticut & metro New York.

Charles IT has acquired NST Systems to expand its managed services, disaster recovery, cloud and compliance services throughout Connecticut and metro New York. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 50 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals for 2022, 2021, and 2020 listed here.

Charles IT Acquires NST: Areas of Expertise

NST Systems, based in Stamford, Connecticut, specializes in data loss prevention, disaster backup and recovery, 24/7 monitoring, and live support for SMB customers.

Charles IT, based in Middletown, Connecticut, delivers an average response time under 5-minutes, and time to resolution of just 5.5 hours, the MSP asserts. The MSP is a SOC 2 Type 2 certified solution provider. Key vertical markets served include healthcare, manufacturing, government, non-profits, and financial services.

The combined business has 70 employees across the two locations, according to Sal Marino, finance and operations manager at Charles IT.

Charles IT Acquires NST: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Charles IT CEO and founder Foster Charles said: