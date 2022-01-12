MSP Acquisition: Charles IT Buys NST Systems
Charles IT has acquired NST Systems to expand its managed services, disaster recovery, cloud and compliance services throughout Connecticut and metro New York. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
This is technology M&A deal number 50 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals for 2022, 2021, and 2020 listed here.
Charles IT Acquires NST: Areas of Expertise
NST Systems, based in Stamford, Connecticut, specializes in data loss prevention, disaster backup and recovery, 24/7 monitoring, and live support for SMB customers.
Charles IT, based in Middletown, Connecticut, delivers an average response time under 5-minutes, and time to resolution of just 5.5 hours, the MSP asserts. The MSP is a SOC 2 Type 2 certified solution provider. Key vertical markets served include healthcare, manufacturing, government, non-profits, and financial services.
The combined business has 70 employees across the two locations, according to Sal Marino, finance and operations manager at Charles IT.
Charles IT Acquires NST: Executive Perspectives
In a prepared statement about the deal, Charles IT CEO and founder Foster Charles said:
“We’re very excited to bring on board a company with such a consistently high level of customer service that mirrors our own core values, and we look forward to continuing to provide clients with fast response, improved ROI on their IT, and confidence in their systems.”
