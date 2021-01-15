MSP Acquisition: AccountabilIT Buys Enterprise Technology Services

AccountabilIT's ETS buy will expand their presence in national markets and offer a wider variety of services and products to customers.

AccountabilIT has acquired Arizona-based MSP Enterprise Technology Services (ETS) for an undisclosed sum.

This is M&A deal number 35 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

The purchase will allow both companies to expand their presence in the Arizona and national markets while offering a wider variety of services and products to their customers, the company said.

AccountabilIT Expands National Footprint

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, AccountabilIT is Microsoft partner that provides cloud computing and cybersecurity offerings. The company has additional offices in Little Rock, Arkansas and India. This deal fits into AccountabilIT’s strategy to expand its footprint in key national markets, the company said.

Founded in 1998, a core part of ETS’ offering is hardware and software resale, which AccountabilIT says it will use to bolster its own services.

The newly combined company will have 160 employees, AccountabilIT said.

AccountabilIT Acquires ETS: Expanded Cloud Expertise

Jim Siragusa, president and CEO of ETS, commented:

“There is strong alignment in the goals and objectives of both organizations. This allows us to continue to expand our product and service offerings in order to stay relevant to our clients. We’re particularly interested in delivering a more cohesive managed security strategy, along with more cloud capabilities. The combination of our organizations means we have instantly expanded our cloud expertise and security capabilities dramatically. What we bring is our long history of delivering a wide variety of IT solutions.”

Chuck Vermillion, AccountabilIT’s CEO, added: