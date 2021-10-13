MSP Acquired: Ntiva, Backed by Private Equity, Buys Navakai

Ntiva Inc., an MSP backed by private equity firm Southfield Capital, has acquired Navakai of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Navakai, founded in 2001 by Shawn Morland and Davin Neubacher, supports clientele in the Rocky Mountain area. Meanwhile, Ntiva’s service catalog spans managed IT services, strategic consulting, cybersecurity services, cloud services, and telecom solutions.

Ntiva Acquires Navakai: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement, Ntiva CEO Steven Freidkin said:

“We have been partnering with Navakai for the last few years with the expectation that they would be our platform to formally expand into our fourth region, the Rocky Mountains. We’re excited to be reinforcing our CORE values with the addition of the Navakai team, and eagerly anticipate joining forces to offer best-in-class services, support and security to our mutual clients.”

Added Navakai CEO Davin Neubacher:

“Navakai is looking forward to the growth opportunities, additional resources and expertise that Ntiva brings to the table. Our name may be changing, but our mission remains the same – building strong relationships and creating lasting partnerships while delivering high value services. We feel that culturally our companies have a lot in common and are excited about growing the region together.”

Navakai has 21 employees listed on LinkedIn.

Ntiva Acquisition History, Private Equity Backing

Ntiva has extensive M&A experience across the managed IT services market. Recent deals include buying Netlink Systems of New York; Apple technology service provider Forget Computers of Chicago; and Equilibrium IT Solutions, also of Chicago. See all Ntiva acquisitions listed here.

Private equity firm Southfield Capital has backed Ntiva since 2016. The private equity form targets companies with $4 million to $12 million in EBITDA, and “partners with management to scale the business through a combination of organic and acquisition growth strategies,” according to Southfield Capital.