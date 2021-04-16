MPS Monitor Shows Explosive Growth, Despite Global Challenges

Managed print monitoring solutions company MPS Monitor announced it showed 40 percent year-over-year revenue growth in 2020, despite the global COVID-19 pandemic and slow growth elsewhere in the print solutions market.

According to IBIS World research from October 2020, the printing industry’s long-term struggles continued over the five years leading up to 2020 as digital products and services have increasingly displaced traditional printed materials. Over the past two decades, rapid technological change has upended markets and sent the industry into structural decline as digital platforms, e-commerce and online documents proliferated, according to the research.

MPS Monitor Grows 40 Percent Year-Over-Year, Despite Global Challenges

Despite overall slow growth and the challenges presented by the global pandemic, MPS Monitor said in a statement that its combination of a print solution specifically engineered as a cloud-native platform along with partnerships with technology leaders – including HP, Microsoft, Okta and Asolvi – has helped successfully meet the rapidly evolving print needs of dealers and MPS providers worldwide.

MPS Monitor 2.0 solution is a cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) remote fleet monitoring platform which enables the remote monitoring and management of printers and MFPs. The company said in the statement the solution helps dealers and MPS resellers improve service levels and reduce costs, as well as to optimize dealer operations and improve overall service margins.

Being cloud-based has given MPS Monitor the scalability and flexibility to quickly and easily accommodate the changes imposed upon businesses globally by the pandemic – such as the move to the hybrid working model – which has changed how and where print happens, how it is managed and how it is accounted for, according to the statement.

MPS Monitor’s Growth: “The Right Solution at the Right Time”

Nicola De Blasi, CEO of MPS Monitor, commented on the company’s growth: