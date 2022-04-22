10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 22 April 2022

This week's 10 most read ChannelE2E news stories involved Accenture, ConnectWise, Datto, FOCUS Investment Banking, Kaseya, LTI, Mindtree, Pax8 & Zendesk.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Best MSP M&A Targets for Private Equity: Which MSPs are well positioned for private equity engagements? FOCUS Investment Banking’s proprietary algorithm provides answers.

9. Pax8 Hires CFO With IPO Experience: MSP cloud marketplace provider Pax8 hires IPO (initial public offering) veteran Puneet Pamnani as chief financial officer (CFO).

8. Kaseya Buys Datto to Create Largest MSP Technology Provider: Our initial coverage and analysis of the deal.

7. Accenture Buyout List: Accenture continues to acquire digital, cloud, cybersecurity & IT consulting companies. Here’s the latest M&A list of Accenture acquisitions.

6. Kaseya-Datto Alternatives: MSP software rivals prepare migration offers. But there are plenty of reasons for MSPs to stick with the Kaseya-Datto business combination.

5. MSP and Technology M&A List for 2022: We’ve already tracked more than 370 M&A deals involving MSPs, IT consulting companies and software firms during the first few months of 2022.

4. ConnectWise Launches Cybersecurity Incident Response Services for MSPs: The bigger picture: MSP software industry continues to enhance cybersecurity practices for partners.

3. Zendesk For Sale: Private equity firms such as Thoma Bravo, Hellman & Friedman, Advent International & Permira previously expressed interest in Zendesk, reports indicate. Will they return to bid for Zendesk?

2. M&A Rumor – Mindtree & LTI Merging?: Will Larsen & Toubro merge IT consulting and software businesses to create global IT services & cloud MSP giant?

1. Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs List – 2022 Edition: See the top MSPs in healthcare, financial services, government, manufacturing, legal & more.