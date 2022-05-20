10 Most Read Channel Partner and MSP News: Week Ended 20 May 2022

This week's most read channel partner & MSP market news involved AirSlate-UiPath RPA for SMBs; Kaseya-Datto M&A details; NTT Data; Thoma Bravo & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. UiPath, Airslate Extend RPA to SMB Customers: Robotic process automation (RPA) software provider UiPath and airSlate, a workflow automation company, are partnering to help small businesses digitally transform their organizations through RPA.

9. Return to Office Employee Policies: Apple pushes back its latest return-to-office requirement. What MSPs can learn from the move.

8. Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs List – 2022 Edition: See the top MSPs in healthcare, financial services, government, manufacturing, legal & more.

7. MSP and Technology M&A List for 2022: We’ve already tracked more than 370 M&A deals involving MSPs, IT consulting companies and software firms during the first few months of 2022.

6. M&A: NTT-NTT Data Merger: NTT & NTT Data outside of Japan plan massive IT services merger spanning MSP, data center, IT consulting & edge-to-cloud services.

5. Zendesk for Sale: Zendesk seeks buyers. Private equity firms such as Thoma Bravo, Hellman & Friedman, Advent International & Permira previously expressed interest in Zendesk, reports indicate.

4. Cloud Market Share – AWS, Microsoft, Google: The latest market share stats for Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform. Plus: The MSP & MSSP implications for each cloud.

3. Why Thoma Bravo Avoided Datto Buyout Bidding War: Why ConnectWise owner Thoma Bravo scaled back its view on Datto’s valuation, ultimately leaving Kaseya/Insight Partners to bid against itself to buy Datto.

2. How Kaseya Actually Acquired Datto – Inside the Bidding Process: Kaseya, Insight Partners & six other private equity firms each explored buying Datto. Here’s an inside look the Datto buyout negotiations, & why Thoma Bravo ultimately decided to drop out of the bidding.

1. Where Is Huawei Banned and Permitted?: Canada becomes latest country to ban Huawei’s 5G networking equipment. Here’s a worldwide look at where Huawei networking gear is banned and permitted.