10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 18 March 2022

This week's most read ChannelE2E news stories involved Accenture; Booz Allen; Datto explores potential sale; EverWatch, Google Cloud; Hyperscience; Kaseya-ConnectBooster; Raxium; SAP; Trace3 and more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Hyperscience Job Cuts: Are these staff cuts a warning signal for the automation software market?

9. Accenture M&A List – 104 Buyouts: The global IT consulting firm continues to acquire digital, cloud, cybersecurity & IT consulting companies. Here’s the latest M&A list of Accenture acquisitions.

8. Trace3 Acquires LaSalle Solutions: The seller’s infrastructure lifecycle management platform, called LAMP, is an asset management tool designed to assist clients in optimizing the management of their IT environment.

7. SAP Software Partner Fees — Falling and Rising?: In the SAP Online Marketplace vs. Salesforce AppExchange competition, SAP may cut software partner fees. But will large SAP partners pay higher fees for white glove services?

6. MSP and Technology M&A List for 2022: We’ve already tracked more than 250 M&A deals involving MSPs, IT consulting companies and software firms during the first few weeks of 2022.

5. Booz All Hamilton Acquires Everwatch: Booz Allen Hamilton continues acquiring government IT consulting and cybersecurity firms. Booz Allen’s $4.5 billion war chest prioritizes strategic acquisitions.

4. Kaseya In Hiring Mode; Acquiring ConnectBooster?: The MSP software provider remains in growth & hiring mode, but Kaseya has no info to share regarding rumored ConnectBooster acquisition.

3. Google Acquires Raxium: The hardware startup focuses on augmented and mixed reality devices.

2. Google Cloud Layoffs: What the targeted Google Cloud job cuts and reorganization potentially mean for MSPs and MSSPs that offer public cloud services.

1. Datto Explores Potential Sale: The MSP technology provider is publicly held and backed by private equity firm Vista Equity Partners. But additional private equity firms have expressed interest in Datto.