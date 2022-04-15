10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 15 April 2022

This week's most read channel partner & MSP market news stories involved Kaseya buying Datto; Deloitte acquiring a ServiceNow partner; Softbank funds Pax8 & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Kaseya Parent Dominants Cloud Backup Market: Here’s an overlooked factoid: Datto’s next owner — Kaseya — is backed by Insight Partners, a private equity giant that holds key positions across the cloud backup market through multiple venture capital and private equity investments.

9. Where Is Huawei Banned and Permitted?: Service providers and channel partners worldwide continue to carefully contemplate where Huawei’s 5G equipment can (and can’t) be deployed because of various international regulations.

8. MSP and Technology M&A List for 2022: We’ve already tracked more than 370 M&A deals involving MSPs, IT consulting companies and software firms during the first few months of 2022.

7. Deloitte Acquires ServiceNow & UiPath Healthcare Partner: This deal involves Entrago, a ServiceNow Elite partner and UiPath robotic process automation (RPA) expert that supports healthcare customers.

6. Thoma Bravo’s Oasis Strategy: Will Thoma Bravo’s MSP software portfolio companies — such as employees at ConnectWise & Sophos — benefit from Oasis strategy?

5. Softbank Investments in Pax8: The upshot? Venture capital is diving into the MSP software market, and Pax8’s cloud marketplace is now valued at nearly $2 billion.

4. Kaseya Purchases Datt0 – Are MSPs Right Or Wrong About Private Equity?: Here’s a reality check.

3. Kaseya Acquires Datto – Five Questions that MSPs Want Answered: The big variables involve eml

2. Kaseya-Datto Alternatives: MSP software rivals prepare migration offers. But there are plenty of reasons for MSPs to stick with the Kaseya-Datto business combination.

1. Kaseya Buys Datto to Create Largest MSP Technology Provider: Our initial coverage and analysis of the deal.