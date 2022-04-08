10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 08 April 2022

This week's most read technology news stories involved Accenture, Client Solvers, Datto, Ernst & Young, Google Cloud, Huawei, Ingram Micro, Platinum Equity, Return to Office, Thoma Bravo, Vista Equity Partners & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. The Trust Cost & Impact of Ransomware Attacks: As ransomware attacks increase, it’s crucial to be aware of all factors that contribute to financial fallout from these security incidents.

9. Ingram Micro Completes $3B CLS Asset Sale: Distribution giant Ingram Micro, led by CEO Paul Bay and backed by private equity firm Platinum Equity, pushes deeper into cloud, SaaS and MSP partner automation services.

8. Datto Explores Potential Sale: The MSP technology provider is publicly held and backed by private equity firm Vista Equity Partners. But additional private equity firms have expressed interest in Datto.

7. Accenture M&A List – 105 Buyouts: The global IT consulting firm continues to acquire digital, cloud, cybersecurity & IT consulting companies. Here’s the latest M&A list of Accenture acquisitions.

6. MSP and Technology M&A List for 2022: We’ve already tracked more than 350 M&A deals involving MSPs, IT consulting companies and software firms during the first few months of 2022.

5. Google Cloud Layoffs: Our coverage from March 2022 continues to attract attention from Google Cloud’s MSP and MSSP partners — and rivals.

4. Thoma Bravo’s Oasis Strategy: Will Thoma Bravo’s MSP software portfolio companies — such as employees at Barracuda, ConnectWise & Sophos — benefit from Oasis strategy?

3. Return to Office (RTO) Employee Policies: The latest Work From Home (WFH), Work From Anywhere (WFA) and RTO policies from Apple, Google, Microsoft and others provide potential HR guidance to MSPs and channel partners.

2. Where Is Huawei Banned and Permitted?: Service providers and channel partners worldwide continue to carefully contemplate where Huawei’s 5G equipment can (and can’t) be deployed because of various international regulations.

1. Ernst & Young Acquires Client Solvers: List of recent Ernst & Young (EY) acquisitions continues to grow. Key targets have involved IT consulting, cybersecurity, MSP and MSSP businesses.