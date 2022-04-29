10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 29 April 2022

This week's most read IT consulting & MSP market news involved Accenture, Datto, Ernst & Young, Gensquared, Intrinsic, Kaseya, KKR, One Equity Partners, Pollen8, PwC, Rizing, Wipro & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. A Managed Security Services Conference Just for You: It’s called MSSP Alert Live 2022.

9. Kaseya Buys Datto to Create Largest MSP Technology Provider: Our initial coverage and analysis of the deal.

8. Google Sister Company Gains Robots as a Service: Intrinsic, which is owned by Google parent Alphabet, has acquired Vicarious for robots-as-a-service (RaaS) capabilities.

7. Accenture Buyout List: Accenture continues to acquire digital, cloud, cybersecurity & IT consulting companies. Here’s the latest M&A list of Accenture acquisitions.

6. Ernst & Young (EY) Canada Acquires AI Service Provider Gensquared: The deal involves a Microsoft and MicroStrategy technology consulting partner that has big data, analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) expertise.

5. MSP Investor KKR Raises $19 Billion: The private equity firm already owns such companies as Barracuda Networks, CyrusOne, and Ensono, a Top 250 Public Cloud MSP;

4. PwC Acquires Pollen8: The deal involves sustainability-type technology expertise.

3. MSP and Technology M&A List for 2022: We’ve already tracked more than 370 M&A deals involving MSPs, IT consulting companies and software firms during the first few months of 2022.

2. Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs List – 2022 Edition: See the top MSPs in healthcare, financial services, government, manufacturing, legal & more.

1. Wipro Acquires SAP Cloud Software Consultancy Rizing: The seller was private equity firm One Equity Partners.