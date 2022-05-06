10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 06 May 2022

This week's most read ChannelE2E news involved AWS, Kaseya-Datto M&A timeline, Egnyte, Insight Partners, McKinsey & Co., Microsoft Azure, Mosyle, NinjaOne Advisor Adam Slutskin & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Top 250 Cloud MSPs: The leading managed IT service providers for Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform & more.

9. Big Tech Antitrust Investigations: A look at antitrust investigations worldwide, and the potential implications for Amazon, Alphabet’s Google, Apple, Meta’s Facebook and Microsoft.

8. Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs List – 2022 Edition: See the top MSPs in healthcare, financial services, government, manufacturing, legal & more.

7. MSPs & Fiduciary Responsibility: With new cybersecurity risks and legislation around data privacy, Egnyte explains the level of responsibility clients expect MSPs to bear.

6. McKinsey Buys Salesforce Consultancy S4G: McKinsey & Company continues to acquire software engineering and cloud consulting capabilities. Additional McKinsey & Co. acquisitions include Candid Cloud, Hypothesis & IncepTech.

5. Kaseya Owner Backs Mosyle: Private equity firm Insight Partners — which is funding Kaseya’s buyout of Datto — opens investment wallet to support an Apple Unified Platform software startup called Mosyle.

4. Kaseya-Datto Next Steps: Key dates for MSPs to track as Kaseya works to finalize the Datto acquisition.

3. MSP and Technology M&A List for 2022: We’ve already tracked more than 370 M&A deals involving MSPs, IT consulting companies and software firms during the first few months of 2022.

2. NinjaOne: An MSP Software Unicorn: That’s the rumor, and the latest talent in the house includes former ConnectWise and Liongard Chief Revenue Officer Adam Slutskin.

1. Cloud Market Share: AWS, Microsoft, Google: The latest market share stats for Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform. Plus: The MSP & MSSP implications for each cloud.