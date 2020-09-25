10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended September 25, 2020

This week’s 10 most read channel news stories & columns involve Accenture, Axcient, Cisco Umbrella, ConnectWise, CrushBank, HP, IBM, Nutanix, ServiceNow. & more.

Which news, analysis and research stories generated the most ChannelE2E readership this week? Here’s the lineup, along with the implications for IT consulting firms, MSPs (managed IT service providers), VARs and more.

1. ConnectWise Co-Founder Invests In A.I. Help Desk: Why David Bellini is backing IBM Watson partner CrushBank.

2. Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop Advanced Specialization: What’s in it for partners?

3. IBM, HP Partner With HBCUs: How two technology giants are working with Historically Black Colleges and Universities to improve tech industry diversity and inclusion.

4. Mergers and Acquisitions – 385 Deals So Far: All of the 2020 mergers and acquisitions involving MSPs, CSPs, ISVs and more.

5. Accenture Buyout List: A look at more than 40 cloud, security, big data and IT consulting firms that Accenture has acquired.

6. ConnectWise Bug Bounty Program: One piece of a larger ConnectWise strategy to be more transparent while developing more secure IT management and business automation software.

7. Cisco Umbrella Cyber Threat Perspectives: A closer look at the major threats that surfaced in the first half of 2020.

8. Nutanix Partners of the Year: A look at the key channel and technology partners backing the HCI (hyper converged infrastructure) technology company.

9. ServiceNow Partner Mergers and Acquisitions: A list spanning 28 M&A deals across the ServiceNow partner ecosystem. Who’s buying, who’s selling — and why?

10. Memo From Axcient CEO: Why David Bennett is calling on MSPs to simplify their SMB technology stacks — especially in the area of security and data protection.