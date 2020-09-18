10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended September 18, 2020

This week’s 10 most read channel news stories & columns involve Accenture, Acronis, ARM, BV Investments, Cisco Meraki, ConnectWise, GlideFast, NinjaRMM, Nutanix, Nvidia, Pharicode, SALT Solutions, SAP, ServiceNow and more.

Which news, analysis and research stories generated the most ChannelE2E readership this week? Here’s the lineup, along with the implications for IT consulting firms, MSPs (managed IT service providers), VARs and more.

1. ServiceNow Partner Mergers and Acquisitions: The deal list continues to gain strong readership.

2. Private Equity Invests In Two ServiceNow Partners: Private equity firm BV Investment Partners invests in sister technology consulting firms GlideFast & Pharicode, two ServiceNow Elite partners.

3. Accenture Acquires SAP Partner: Accenture acquires SALT Solutions for Industry X branch focus on IoT, data analytics, and artificial intelligence.

4. NVIDIA Acquiring ARM: But will regulators approve the deal?

5. Google My Business – SEO Optimization Tips: Timely, detailed advice from NinjaRMM’s Jonathan Crowe.

6. Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop Partner Program: What’s in store for Azure partners.

7. MSP Security Simplified: Nine tips from Acronis to readers.

8. What SMBs Want From MSPs: Research from ConnectWise reveals these key answers.

9. Nutanix Partner Program Update: Where hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) is heading next for parnters.

10. Cisco Meraki Meets Microsoft Azure: How networking and the public cloud continue to converge.