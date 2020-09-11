10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended September 11, 2020

This week's 10 most stories & columns involved Accenture, Chef, Computacenter, ConnectWise, EPAM, Kaseya, Lenovo, Liongard, Progress Software & more.

Which news, analysis and research stories generated the most ChannelE2E readership this week? Here’s the lineup, along with the implications for IT consulting firms, MSPs (managed IT service providers), VARs and more.

1. Lenovo Alliances: Lenovo DCG partners with AMD, Nutanix, Microsoft & VMware to deliver hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) solutions & hybrid cloud deployments.

2. Progress Software Buys Chef: Progress Software ($PRGS) is acquiring DevOps & DevSecOps software company Chef for $220 million, or 3.1 times annual recurring revenues (ARR).

3. Cloud-Vendor Lock In – Fact or Fiction?: Cloud vendor lock-in is traditionally seen as a serious problem. Accenture’s Campbell Abbey explains why that assumption is false.

4. M&A – Salesforce Partner Acquired: EPAM Systems acquires Salesforce partner Ricston, a software integration & connectivity solutions provider. EPAM gains API, microservice & MuleSoft expertise.

5. Kaseya’s Potential IPO: If the IPO happens, don’t call it an exit. Instead, call it a business milestone. Here’s why.

6. 12 Ways to Nurture Mental Health During Pandemic: Follow these Liongard tips to strengthen company culture and avoid MSP employee burnout amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

7. Work On Your IT Services Business, Not In It: With simple changes, MSPs can grow their business and improve work/life balance. ConnectWise’s April Taylor explains.

8. M&A – Computacenter Acquires North American IT Services Firm: Acquires London-based Computacenter buys Toronto, Canada’s Pivot Technology Solutions to boost revenue, increase U.S. technology services market share.

9. How to Measure Sales Performance: Separating sales performance from compensation can help you develop more meaningful metrics. David Brock explains.

10. Top 200 Public Cloud MSPs: Our 2019 list remains a popular read, and our 2020 survey is open.