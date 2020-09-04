10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended September 04, 2020

This week’s most read channel partner & MSP news stories involved Acorio, ActiveCo, AHEAD, Binary Tree, Cognizant, DCG, IT By Design, Kaseya, NTT, Nutanix. Oval Partners, PennComp, Quest Software, ServiceNow, VMware on AWS & more.

Which news, analysis and research stories generated the most ChannelE2E readership this week? Here’s the lineup, along with the implications for IT consulting firms, MSPs (managed IT service providers), VARs and more.

1. Private Equity Firm, Four MSPs Launch New Charter Technologies: Why this isn’t your typical Private Equity MSP rollup. Details from:

2. Nutanix at a Crossroads: Private equity arrives as founding CEO prepares to depart. Here’s what’s next for the hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) provider.

3. Tech Mergers and Acquisitions – 2020 Deal List: ChannelE2E has covered more than 350 deals so far in 2020. From MSPs to IT consulting firms and ISVs, take a look at all of the M&A transactions since January 2020.

4. NTT Acquires ServiceNow Partner Acorio: Why ServiceNow IT consulting partners remain hot buyout targets.

5. VMware Cloud on AWS Adoption Trends: Here’s what some third-party partner research suggests.

6. Quest Buys Microsoft Office 365 Migration Specialist: What Binary Tree brings to the Quest Software business.

7. Private Equity Buys Big Cloud MSP: AHEAD, an enterprise-focused cloud MSP with $1.3 billion in annual revenue, gets acquired by private equity. Again.

8. IT By Design’s New MSP Offerings: Multiple MSP-centric solutions and services surfaced at this week’s virtual partner conference.

9. Kaseya’s Potential IPO: How the MSP software provider is marching forward. If an IPO arrives, don’t call it an exit. Here’s why.

10. Cognizant Acquires Azure Partner: Why another big IT consulting firm has swallowed an Azure cloud migration specialist.