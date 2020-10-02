10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended October 02, 2020

This week’s 10 most read channel news stories & columns involve Cisco Systems, Datto, Microsoft 365, McAfee, MobileIron, Portshift, Splunk, Tech Data, VMware VMworld and more.

10. VMware VMworld 2020 Live Blog: Major multi-cloud management developments and partner developments.

9. Tech Data Hires Sammy Kinlaw: Why Lexmark, Lenovo and IBM channel veteran Sammy Kinlaw joined the distribution giant.

8. Splunk Executive Promotions: How a new chief marketing officer, chief customer officer and chief revenue officer may influence Splunk’s partner engagement strategy.

7. MobileIron Acquired: The rumors were true. Here’s who made the acquisition, and why…

6. Microsoft 365 Cloud Outage: What went wrong — twice this week — with Microsoft’s cloud services platform.

5. Technology M&A List: ChannelE2E has tracked more than 400 mergers & acquisitions involving technology companies, MSPs, IT consulting firms and more so far this year. Check out the complete list.

4. What’s the Difference Between Good vs. Bad Revenue?: Why you need to ask that question, and apply the answer to your business.

3. McAfee IPO Filing – Financial Details: McAfee IPO filing reveals revenue growth, return to profits and specific updates involving MSPs and MSSPs.

2. Cisco Acquires Portshift: Why the networking giant purchased an application security software provider.

1. Datto IPO Filing – Financial Details: MSP technology provider Datto reveals its financial performance, and CEO Tim Weller shares a message for MSP partners.