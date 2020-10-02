Subscribe To Our Daily Enewsletter:

10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended October 02, 2020

This week’s 10 most read channel news stories & columns involve Cisco Systems, Datto, Microsoft 365, McAfee, MobileIron, Portshift, Splunk, Tech Data, VMware VMworld and more.

by Joe Panettieri • Oct 2, 2020

10. VMware VMworld 2020 Live Blog: Major multi-cloud management developments and partner developments.

9. Tech Data Hires Sammy Kinlaw: Why Lexmark, Lenovo and IBM channel veteran Sammy Kinlaw joined the distribution giant.

8. Splunk Executive Promotions: How a new chief marketing officer, chief customer officer and chief revenue officer may influence Splunk’s partner engagement strategy.

7. MobileIron Acquired: The rumors were true. Here’s who made the acquisition, and why…

6. Microsoft 365 Cloud Outage: What went wrong — twice this week — with Microsoft’s cloud services platform.

5. Technology M&A List: ChannelE2E has tracked more than 400 mergers & acquisitions involving technology companies, MSPs, IT consulting firms and more so far this year. Check out the complete list.

4. What’s the Difference Between Good vs. Bad Revenue?Why you need to ask that question, and apply the answer to your business.

3. McAfee IPO Filing – Financial Details: McAfee IPO filing reveals revenue growth, return to profits and specific updates involving MSPs and MSSPs.

2. Cisco Acquires Portshift: Why the networking giant purchased an application security software provider.

1. Datto IPO Filing – Financial Details: MSP technology provider Datto reveals its financial performance, and CEO Tim Weller shares a message for MSP partners.

