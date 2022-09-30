10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ending 30 September 2022

This week's most read ChannelE2E news involved Apisero, Citrix Systems, DocuSign layoffs, DXC buyout rumors, NTT Data acquisitions, Rackspace CEO change, Tibco Software & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel partner and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Where is Huawei Equipment Banned and Permitted?: The answer to that question is especially important amid 5G wireless network migrations worldwide.

9. M&A List – MSPs and Technology Companies: We’ve already tracked more than 700 M&A deals involving MSPs, IT consulting companies and software firms during the first half of 2022.

8. Cloud Market Share 2022: Amazon AWS vs Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud: Cloud infrastructure market share for Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure & Google Cloud Platform, according to Canalys. MSP & MSSP implications explained.

7. NTT Data Acquires Salesforce Mulesoft Partner: This particular deal involved Apisero.

6. DocuSign Layoffs Impact 9% of Staff: The DocuSign layoffs surfaced roughly two weeks before new CEO — Google veteran Allan Thygesen — officially joins the company.

5. M&A List: NTT Data Acquisitions: The IT solutions provider is buying AWS, SAP, Snowflake and ServiceNow consulting firms worldwide.

4. DXC Technology Considering Company Sale?: DXC Technology explores potential sale. Private equity firms interested in global IT solutions provider & technology consultancy, reports indicate.

3. Citrix-Tibco Merger Date Disclosed: The deal is expected to close on September 30. Roughly 1,000 layoffs may also arrive.

2. Rackspace Changes CEOs Amid Multi-Cloud MSP Struggles: Rackspace, owned by private equity firm Apollo Global Management, promotes Amar Maletira to CEO after public & private cloud MSP reorganization.

1. Hurricane Ian Disaster Recovery Updates: Hurricane Ian apparently leaves trail of death, critical infrastructure destruction, 2.55 million power outages. Some power restoration could take “weeks.”