10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 30 October 2020

This week's 10 most read ChannelE2E news stories & columns involve Cisco Systems, SentryOne, ServiceNow, SolarWinds MSP, Thoma Bravo, Zorus & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel news stories, columns and editorials involved:

10. WiPro Acquires Cloud Consulting Firm: Why Wipro purchased Encore Theme Technologies, a SaaS and cloud solutions specialist that assists financial services & FinTech customers.

9. Accenture Acquires AWS MSP: The buyout involved Enimbos, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) consulting firm and Top 200 Public Cloud MSP.

8. Accenture forms Massive ServiceNow Consulting Group: The global IT consulting firm doubles down on IT service management (ITSM) deployments, workflow automation and more.

7. Cisco Partner Summit Live Blog: The latest MSP and partner updates involving Duo, Umbrella, SecureX and more.

6. Zorus Hires Datto Veteran as CEO: Ian McChord set to lead cybersecurity startup focused on small business MSPs.

5. SolarWinds Acquires SentryOne: The deal involves database performance monitoring for on-premises and cloud-based deployments.

4. Thoma Bravo Raises $22.8B: The private equity firm, which already backs Barracuda, ConnectWise, SolarWinds and Sophos, prepares to make more investments and acquisitions.

3. M&A Deal List 2020: ChannelE2E has tracked more than 440 M&A deals involving MSPs, IT consulting firms and channel partners so far in 2020…

2. SolarWinds Perspectives on Datto IPO: SolarWinds CEO Kevin Thompson and SolarWinds MSP President John Pagliuca share some Datto IPO perspectives during earnings call.

1. SolarWinds CEO Transition, MSP Spin-Out: SolarWinds is seeking a CEO to succeed Kevin Thompson, and plans to spin out the MSP software business are proceeding, ChannelE2E reported.