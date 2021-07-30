10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: 30 July 2021

This week's most read ChannelE2E news stories involves an MSP M&A list, Atos, Capgemini, Cognizant, HP, the IBM-Kyndryl MSP spin-out & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. MSP M&A List: More than 1,000 mergers, acquisitions and private equity investments involving MSPs, IT consulting firms, ISVs and more.

9. Kaseya Didn’t Pay the Ransom: Kaseya says it did not pay a ransom — either directly or indirectly through a third party — to obtain the decryptor key for the REvil Ransomware attack that struck on July 2, 2021,

8. HP Acquires Teradici: The deal involves remote access software that securely connects PCs and tablets to cloud-based applications. There are potential desktop as a service (DaaS) implications for Microsoft Azure partners — especially those that work with Nerdio.

7. IBM’s MSP Business Spinout – Kyndryl Updates: Ongoing updates involving IBM’s plan to spin-out Kyndryl, a managed infrastructure service provider that has cloud, applications, data, AI, security & more.

6. Capgemini Acquires Microsoft Dynamics 365 Partner: The deal involves Empired Limited, a cloud consulting company with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Azure expertise. Capgemini is paying a valuation of roughly 1.25 times Empired’s annual turnover, according to ChannelE2E’s calculations.

5. Cognizant Acquires Smart Factory Consulting Firm: The acquired business, TQS, provides manufacturing data intelligence, global technology consulting and digital systems integration to clients in the life sciences, food and beverage, and energy and renewables industries.

4. Rackspace Layoffs Amid Growth Strategy: Multi-cloud MSP layoffs involve 10% staff cuts. Rackspace PR emphasizes “best-shore” growth strategy. SEC filing concedes “offshore” effort.

3. Lumen Sells Latin America IT Services Business: The buyer is private equity firm Stonepeak Partners. The valuation: 9X adjusted EBITDA.

2. Atos Acquires Three IT Companies, May Sell Assets: Global IT consulting company Atos acquires Snowflake partner Visual BI; HPC company Nimbix; and Siemens manufacturing partner IDEAL. Asset sales coming?

1. SBA PPP Loan Forgiveness Application & Deadline: The Small Business Administration (SBA) attempts to simplify the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan forgiveness process. See our blog for details.