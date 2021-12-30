10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week of 30 December 2021

This week's 10 most read ChannelE2E news stories involved Automation Anywhere buying FortressIQ, CompuCom MSP for sale, Huawei, IBM-Kyndrl spin-out, Inetum ransomware attack, NetSuite & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. The Great Resignation and Manager Burnout: An Oracle NetSuite survey shows managers are burned out and many are considering quitting for a less-demanding job.

9. M&A List – 1,000 MSP Mergers and Acquisition: See the list to see who’s buying, investing and backing MSP buyouts.

8. Will CompuCom Finally Be Acquired?: Office Depot parent ODP wants to sell CompuCom before the end of 2021. Will MSP finally be acquired after year-long search for buyer?

7. Technology SPACs List: A look at 100 (or so) Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, their focus on the technology and cybersecurity markets, and potential implications for channel partners.

6. Ransomware Attacks IT Consulting Firm Inetum Group: The attack impacted some of the IT consulting firm’s systems in France, but apparently did not spread downstream to end-customer systems.

5. SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Updates: Readers continue to visit this post as they strive to understand PPP payback requirements and more.

4. Automation Anywhere Acquires FortressIQ: Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company Automation Anywhere has acquired FortressIQ, a process discovery, software mining and analytics company that had been backed by Microsoft’s venture capital fund. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

3. List of Companies That Require Covid-19 Vaccinations: Planning on-site visits to customer offices in 2022? Read this list of businesses that require COVID-19 vaccination before you show up on-site.

2. IBM Completes Kyndryl Spin-Off – Now What?: Kyndryl is now a standalone MSP focused on managed infrastructure services business. The big question: Can Kyndryl grow? Ahead of the spin-out, Kyndryl was shrinking amid overall MSP industry growth.

1. Where Is Huawei Equipment Permitted and Banned?: Here’s a list of countries, companies, 5G wireless network projects & their Huawei business status.