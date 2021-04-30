10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: 30 April 2021

ChannelE2E's most read technology news this week involves IBM, N-able, PSA vs ITSM, Proofpoint, Thoma Bravo, Turbonomic, Wasabi & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. IBM Acquires Turbonomic: The deal may help MSPs, partners & customers to improve application & network performance management. This is part of a larger IBM M&A strategy to transform the technology company.

9. Big Tech Antitrust Investigations: The latest worldwide antitrust developments that may involve Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google and others.

8. Thoma Bravo Acquires Proofpoint: The private equity firm continues to acquire cybersecurity software and technology businesses. Additional Thoma Bravo investments include Barracuda Networks and Sophos, among many other firms.

7. Technology and MSP M&A List: ChannelE2E has tracked more than 240 mergers and acquisitions involving MSPs, IT consulting firms and technology companies so far in 2021.

8. Technology SPACs List: Nearly 90 Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) are seeking to acquire and/or merge with technology businesses. Still, pace of newly formed technology SPACs appears to be slowing amid potential SEC concerns.

5. Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs – 2021 Edition: The new list and the associated research reveal the top MSPs in healthcare, financial services, legal, education, government and more.

4. AWS Storage Alternative Wasabi Raises $112 Million: Wasabi Founder and CEO David Friend, who previously led Carbonite, vows to invest in channel partner, MSP & distribution expansion.

3. SolarWinds Orion Breach & Cyberattack Timeline: A detailed, day-to-day look at how the SolarWinds Orion breach happened, corrective measures and the ongoing investigation.

2. SBA PPP Loan Application Deadline & Updates: Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds from the Small Business Administration could dry up before the lending program ends in May. ChannelE2E’s ongoing PPPP updates continue.

1. PSA vs. ITSM vs. ESM Explained: Guidance from N-able (formerly SolarWinds MSP) explains the various IT automation options and their implications for MSPs.