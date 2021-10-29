10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week of 29 October 2021

This week's most read ChannelE2E news stories involved Clear Software, CMMC, Green Duck, Huawei, IBM's Kyndryl spin-off, Microsoft, Mimecast, N-able, NinjaOne, Proofpoint, Thoma Bravo, Xperience & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. NinjaRMM Outgrows Name, Rebrands Software Business: Now known as NinjaOne, the company positions itself as a unified IT operations software provider for MSPs & IT departments that need RMM, backup, documentation, ticketing & more.

9. Technology SPACs List: A look at roughly 100 special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), and their potential implications for technology companies focused on channel partners and MSPs.

8. CMMC Details Explained for Government MSPs: Indeed, N-able explains the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) framework, and the potential implications for MSPs that work with the U.S. federal government.

7. Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loan Forgiveness Tips: Still one of our best-read blogs, this regularly updated content helps MSPs and small businesses to understand the PPP loan forgiveness process.

6. Microsoft Acquires Software Integration Platform: The deal involves Clear Software, an Automation Anywhere & UiPath partner that develops Oracle, Salesforce & SAP workflow automations.

5. Where Is Huawei 5G Networking Equipment Banned?: The answer continues to evolve. Here’s a country-by-country look at where the company’s networking equipment is permitted vs. banned.

4. MSP Acquired – Xperience Buys Green Duck: Why readers worldwide took a look at this targeted M&A deal in Ireland.

3. Which Companies Require Employee Coronavirus Vaccinations? Here’s a list of companies requiring coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations for in-office employees. Technology partners must plan on-site visits accordingly.

2. Mimecast for Sale?: That’s the rumor. Bidders for the email security software provider could include rival Proofpoint, backed by private equity firm Thoma Bravo, a report suggests.

1. IBM MSP Spin-Off – Kyndryl Details: IBM is set to spin out the Kyndryl managed infrastructure services business in November 2021. Here’s everything you need to know about Kyndryl’s business.