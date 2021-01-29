10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 29 January 2021

This week's most read ChannelE2E news & analysis content involved Apex IT Group, Court Square, Jim Lippie, NuMSP, SaaS Alerts, Thoma Bravo Advantage SPAC, Thrive & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Thrive Acquires Apex IT Group: Thrive, an MSP owned by Court Square Capital Partners, continues to scale toward larger ServiceNow, automation, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity opportunities.

9. Atos May Acquire DXC: The negotiations apparently continue…

8. SaaS Alerts Hires Jim Lippie as CEO: Kaseya & Thrive Networks veteran joins SaaS cybersecurity startup for MSPs.

7. NuMSP Acquires Two MSPs: The latest targets are K-Tech Solutions and Business Network Services (BNS). That’s 15 acquisitions to date for NuMSP.

6. M&A Lists for 2021 and 2020: We’ve covered more than 70 merger and acquisition (M&A) deals involving MSPs, technology companies, private equity firms and more so far in 2021. Also, we tracked 538 M&A deals in 2020. Check out the complete lists.

5. Thoma Bravo Advantage SPAC Completes IPO: The SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) is designed to acquire a software company… Thoma Bravo already owns stakes in MSP-friendly software companies such as Barracuda, ConnectWise, SolarWinds and Sophos, among many others.

4. VMware Confirms Targeted Layoffs: But VMware’s overall headcount is expected to rise amid continued hiring worldwide.

3. SolarWinds Orion Breach Timeline: New updates from Kaspersky and the CISA, further describe how hackers hit SolarWinds Orion software to launch attacks against government agencies and business targets.

2. SAP Buys Signavio: SAP acquires business process management (BPM) software company Signavio for process governance and collaboration solutions.

1. SBA PPP Loan – Round Two Hiccups: The latest round of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans — organized by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) — is moving along but there are also some glitches, as documented by ChannelE2E.