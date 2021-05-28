Our Newsletters: Subscribe Now

10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: 28 May 2021

This week’s most read ChannelE2E news involved Accenture, Ernst & Young, EY Canada, Salesforce Dreamforce 2021, SAP Partner Program, ServiceNow, SuMO IT Solutions, Vaccine Passports and more.

by Joe Panettieri • May 28, 2021

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Vaccine Passport ListHeading to a technology conference? See our list of states and countries, and their various coronavirus vaccine passport policies.

9. New SAP Partner Program Details: The enterprise and midmarket business software provider unveiled multiple program updates this week.

8. ServiceNow Partner M&A ListA look at 44 ServiceNow partner mergers and acquisitions — including key buyers, sellers and private equity investors across the IT service management (ITSM) consulting market.

7. Technology and MSP M&A List: ChannelE2E has tracked nearly 300 mergers and acquisitions involving MSPs, IT consulting firms and technology companies so far in 2021.

6. Ernst & Young Acquires ServiceNow Partner: EY Canada, partner of Ernst & Young, acquires SuMO IT Solutions.

5. Accenture M&A List: A look at more than 70 Accenture acquisitions — which typically involve digital, cloud, cybersecurity, MSP and IT consulting companies.

4. Technology SPACs List: Nearly 90 Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) are seeking to acquire and/or merge with technology businesses. Still, pace of newly formed technology SPACs appears to be slowing amid potential SEC concerns.

3. SolarWinds Orion Breach – Complete Timeline: How the SolarWinds Orion security breach occurred. A timeline involving CrowdStrike, FireEye, Microsoft, FBI, CISA & allegations vs. Russia.

2. Salesforce Dreamforce 2021 – Vaccinations Required: Salesforce Dreamforce 2021 conference attendees in the United States will need to be fully vaccinated from the coronavirus, Salesforce says.

1. SBA PPP Loans – Funding Is Gone: Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds from the Small Business Administration dry up before the lending program ends at the end of May. ChannelE2E’s ongoing PPPP updates continue.

