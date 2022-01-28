10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week of 28 January 2022

This week’s most read ChannelE2E news stories involved Citrix, Cognizant, ConnectWise, IBM-Kyndryl, SAP, Tech Mahindra, Zomentum-Goolash & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Zomentum Acquires Goolash; MSPs Gain SaaS License Management: The Zomentum-Goolash deal may compete against CloudOlive, Gradient & other MSP automation tools that address SaaS billing & reconciliation.

9. ConnectWise Virtual Community Arrives: The new community will allow partners to connect and engage with ConnectWise executives, experts and peers, the company said. The community surfaces during a pivotal year for MSPs and their software providers.

8. Cognizant Sells Boutique Digital Content Agency: Cognizant owned Mustache since January 2019, but apparently is shifting away from a boutique agency focus.

7. Technology M&A List for 2022: We’ve already tracked more than 90 M&A deals involving MSPs, IT consulting companies and software firms during the first few weeks of 2022.

6. SAP Acquires FinTech, Supply Chain Financing Company Taulia: Customers & partners leverage the Taulia platform to receive early payments on goods & services.

5. Citrix Buyout?: Citrix may be acquired by Elliott Management & Vista Equity Partners, and merged into Tibco, reports about Citrix buyout discussions suggest.

4. IBM Completes Kyndryl Spin-Off – Now What?: Kyndryl is now a standalone MSP focused on managed infrastructure services business. The big question: Can Kyndryl grow? Ahead of the spin-out, Kyndryl was shrinking amid overall MSP industry growth.

3. HCL Acquires AWS MSP Starschema: HCL, armed with Starchema, moves deeper into managed data services and Amazon Web Services cloud migration consulting.

2. Tech Mahindra Acquires CTC, Invests In Cyber Insurance: Latest moves focus on InsurTech, FinTech, IT services, cyber insurance & DevSecOps expertise.

1. List of Companies That Require Covid-19 Vaccinations: Planning on-site visits to customer offices in 2022? Read this list of businesses that require COVID-19 vaccination before you show up on-site.