10 Most Read Channel Partner & MSP News Stories: Week Ended 27 May 2022

This week's most read channel partner & MSP market news involved Broadcom-VMware, Coretelligent, FOCUS Investment Banking, Huawei, Kaseya-Datto, N-able, NTT Data & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Have MSP Valuations Peaked?: MSP valuations and M&A deal flow remain strong. But rising interest rates & the U.S. stock market correction may be pressuring sky-high MSP valuations down a bit in Q2 2022.

9. Kaseya-Datto Merger – Who Else Bid for Datto?: Which other private equity firms bid to acquire Datto before Kaseya won the bidding process? ChannelE2E uncovers the bidders, the offer prices & dates.

8. Coretelligent Acquires Lighthouse Technology Partners: Coretelligent, a mid-market MSP backed by private equity firm Norwest Equity Partners (NEP), acquired Lighthouse Technology Partners. FOCUS Investment Banking advised the seller.

7. M&A: NTT-NTT Data Merger: NTT & NTT Data outside of Japan plan massive IT services merger spanning MSP, data center, IT consulting & edge-to-cloud services.

6. N-able RMM Migration Services for MSPs: Amid pending Kaseya-Datto merger, N-able RMM migration services target “growth MSPs” that want to integrate & consolidate RMM platforms.

5. Return to Office Employee Policies: Apple pushes back its latest return-to-office requirement. What MSPs can learn from the move.

4. MSP and Technology M&A List for 2022: We’ve already tracked more than 370 M&A deals involving MSPs, IT consulting companies and software firms during the first few months of 2022.

3. Broadcom Acquires VMware: Broadcom buys VMware for enterprise software, multi-cloud & cybersecurity businesses. But Broadcom lacks SMB & MSP security experience.

2. Where Is Huawei Banned and Permitted?: Canada becomes latest country to ban Huawei’s 5G networking equipment. Here’s a worldwide look at where Huawei networking gear is banned and permitted.

1. Cloud Market Share – AWS, Microsoft, Google: The latest market share stats for Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform. Plus: The MSP & MSSP implications for each cloud.