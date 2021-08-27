10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week of 27 August 2021

This week's most read ChannelE2E news stories involve Affirma Capital, Carbonite, Cognizant, IBM, Kyndryl, MTP, N-able, OpenText, ServiceNow, Synnex, Tech Data, Webroot, Wipro & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Are You Switching RMMs for the Right Reasons?: Sometimes it makes sense for MSPs to switch their RMM (remote monitoring and management) software platforms. But follow these four tips before you migration to another RMM software provider, according to N-able.

9. Synnex-Tech Data Merger Date: The $7.2 billion distribution merger is expected to close on September 1, 2021. Here’s what Synnex & Tech Data employees & partners should expect.

8. Will Carbonite & Webroot Parent Make Acquisitions?: Perhaps yes — if cloud, software and technology business valuations come down a bit, OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea seems to indicate…

7. MSP Raises $100 Million for Acquisitions Ahead of IPO: The details involve private equity firm Affirma Capital and MTP (Metanet T Planet), a cloud MSP & Microsoft partner of the year.

6. Conti Ransomware Gang Playbook Mentions MSP Software: Here are the details. And keep in mind that the MSP software provider — in this case, Atera — has not been compromised.

5. Cognizant Acquires DevOps Software Talent: The deal involves the digital engineering arm of Hunter Technical Resources.

4. MSP M&A List – Every Buyer & Seller: More than 1,000 mergers, acquisitions and private equity investments involving MSPs, MSSPs, IT consulting firms, ISVs and more.

3. Wipro-ServiceNow Partnership Targets Workflow Automation, Security Operations: A new facility in Texas is designed to help customers with digital transformation, workflow automation, global risk mitigation, compliance and security operations automation.

2. Kyndryl – 10 Things to Know About IBM’s MSP Spin-Out: The Kyndryl spin-out from IBM will span six managed IT services. Kyndryl’s MSP capabilities will include cloud, applications, data, AI, security & more. But that’s not all…

1. Which Companies Require Employee Coronavirus Vaccinations? Here’s a list of companies requiring coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations for in-office employees. Technology partners must plan on-site visits accordingly.