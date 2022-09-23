Our Newsletters: Subscribe Now

10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 26 September 2022

This week's 10 most read stories involved Accenture, Automation Anywhere, Citrix, ConnectWise CISO Patrick Beggs, Emtec, Lean Consulting, Roboyo, Tibco, UiPath and more.
Credit: Getty Images

by Joe Panettieri • Sep 23, 2022

This week’s 10 most read channel partner and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. M&A List 63 SAP Partner Mergers and Acquisitions: The mergers, acquisitions and private equity investments across the SAP partner ecosystem.

9. Emtec Seeks to Acquire MSPs, Oracle and Salesforce Partners: The global IT consultancy is backed by private equity firm Kelso & Company.

8. UiPath, Automation Anywhere Partner Roboyo Acquires Lean Consulting: M&A activity in the robotic process automation (RPA) consulting market remains strong.

7. ConnectWise CISO, Son Share Magic Family Moment: Patrick Beggs and son Gavin win fans at MSSP Alert Live 2022.

6. Accenture Buyout List: Every MSP, MSSP, IT consulting firm and cybersecurity company that Accenture has acquired in recent years…

5. M&A List – MSPs and Technology Companies: We’ve already tracked more than 700 M&A deals involving MSPs, IT consulting companies and software firms during the first half of 2022.

4. Top 50 In-Person Technology Events & Conferences of 2022 and 2023See which cloud, cybersecurity, channel partner & MSP conferences have returned for 2022-2023.

3. Where is Huawei Equipment Banned and Permitted?The answer to that question is especially important amid 5G wireless network migrations worldwide.

2. Cloud Market Share 2022: Amazon AWS vs Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud: Cloud infrastructure market share for Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure & Google Cloud Platform, according to Canalys. MSP & MSSP implications explained.

1. Citrix-Tibco Merger Date Disclosed: The deal is expected to close on September 30. Roughly 1,000 layoffs may also arrive.

Related Content

Return Home

No Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.