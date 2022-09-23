10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 26 September 2022
This week’s 10 most read channel partner and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:
10. M&A List 63 SAP Partner Mergers and Acquisitions: The mergers, acquisitions and private equity investments across the SAP partner ecosystem.
9. Emtec Seeks to Acquire MSPs, Oracle and Salesforce Partners: The global IT consultancy is backed by private equity firm Kelso & Company.
8. UiPath, Automation Anywhere Partner Roboyo Acquires Lean Consulting: M&A activity in the robotic process automation (RPA) consulting market remains strong.
7. ConnectWise CISO, Son Share Magic Family Moment: Patrick Beggs and son Gavin win fans at MSSP Alert Live 2022.
6. Accenture Buyout List: Every MSP, MSSP, IT consulting firm and cybersecurity company that Accenture has acquired in recent years…
5. M&A List – MSPs and Technology Companies: We’ve already tracked more than 700 M&A deals involving MSPs, IT consulting companies and software firms during the first half of 2022.
4. Top 50 In-Person Technology Events & Conferences of 2022 and 2023: See which cloud, cybersecurity, channel partner & MSP conferences have returned for 2022-2023.
3. Where is Huawei Equipment Banned and Permitted?: The answer to that question is especially important amid 5G wireless network migrations worldwide.
2. Cloud Market Share 2022: Amazon AWS vs Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud: Cloud infrastructure market share for Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure & Google Cloud Platform, according to Canalys. MSP & MSSP implications explained.
1. Citrix-Tibco Merger Date Disclosed: The deal is expected to close on September 30. Roughly 1,000 layoffs may also arrive.
