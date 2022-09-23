10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 26 September 2022

This week's 10 most read stories involved Accenture, Automation Anywhere, Citrix, ConnectWise CISO Patrick Beggs, Emtec, Lean Consulting, Roboyo, Tibco, UiPath and more.

This week’s 10 most read channel partner and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. M&A List 63 SAP Partner Mergers and Acquisitions: The mergers, acquisitions and private equity investments across the SAP partner ecosystem.

9. Emtec Seeks to Acquire MSPs, Oracle and Salesforce Partners: The global IT consultancy is backed by private equity firm Kelso & Company.

8. UiPath, Automation Anywhere Partner Roboyo Acquires Lean Consulting: M&A activity in the robotic process automation (RPA) consulting market remains strong.

7. ConnectWise CISO, Son Share Magic Family Moment: Patrick Beggs and son Gavin win fans at MSSP Alert Live 2022.

6. Accenture Buyout List: Every MSP, MSSP, IT consulting firm and cybersecurity company that Accenture has acquired in recent years…

5. M&A List – MSPs and Technology Companies: We’ve already tracked more than 700 M&A deals involving MSPs, IT consulting companies and software firms during the first half of 2022.

4. Top 50 In-Person Technology Events & Conferences of 2022 and 2023: See which cloud, cybersecurity, channel partner & MSP conferences have returned for 2022-2023.

3. Where is Huawei Equipment Banned and Permitted?: The answer to that question is especially important amid 5G wireless network migrations worldwide.

2. Cloud Market Share 2022: Amazon AWS vs Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud: Cloud infrastructure market share for Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure & Google Cloud Platform, according to Canalys. MSP & MSSP implications explained.

1. Citrix-Tibco Merger Date Disclosed: The deal is expected to close on September 30. Roughly 1,000 layoffs may also arrive.