10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 26 February 2021

ChannelE2E's most read technology news this week involves Arcserve, CompTIA, Kaseya-RocketCyber, Dell, OpenText, StorageCraft, Webroot, Zix & more.

by Joe Panettieri • Feb 26, 2021

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Cloud Backup Market Overview: The Arcserve-StorageCraft merger is promising. But intense data protection, backup & disaster recovery (BDR) competition looms. We list the rivalries.

9. Why the NSA Promotes DNS over HTTPS, also known as and DoHA closer look at DoH and the potential implications for MSPs and channel partners, according to Webroot, an OpenText company.

8. Arcserve & StorageCraft Backup Merger: Key leaders — Arcserve CEO Tom Signorello & StorageCraft President Douglas Brockett — explain the backup, disaster recovery (BDR) & data protection merger.

7. SolarWinds Breach – Forensics Investigation Recap for MSPs: Breach investigations KPMG and CrowdStrike determine that the SolarWinds Orion hack did not extend into the N-able (formerly SolarWinds MSP) business.

6. Kaseya Acquires RocketCyber: Kaseya’s MSP partners gain MDR (managed detection & response) and security operations center as a service (SOCaaS) options.

5. Reality Check – 2021 Technology Industry TrendsHow are five key technology trends unfolding for 2021? Zix offers perspectives based on CompTIA’s report.

4. List – 34 Technology SPACs: What exactly is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company — and how might SPACs influence technology companies and their channel partners? ChannelE2E’s SPAC list offers answers and daily updates.

3. SolarWinds Breach Hearings Recap: Executives from SolarWinds, Microsoft, CrowdStroke and FireEye testified this week in Washington, D.C. Here’s a recap plus a look at SolarWinds’ first quarterly financial report since the December 2020 breach disclosure.

2. Michael Dell’s SPAC: Yes, the billionaire is backing a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC).  ChannelE2E explains the overall SPAC technology investment trend, and why Dell is jumping in.

1. SBA PPP Loans and SBA Bug Fixes: The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) temporarily narrows Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) application process to prioritize businesses with 20 or fewer employees.

