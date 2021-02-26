10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 26 February 2021

ChannelE2E's most read technology news this week involves Arcserve, CompTIA, Kaseya-RocketCyber, Dell, OpenText, StorageCraft, Webroot, Zix & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Cloud Backup Market Overview: The Arcserve-StorageCraft merger is promising. But intense data protection, backup & disaster recovery (BDR) competition looms. We list the rivalries.

9. Why the NSA Promotes DNS over HTTPS, also known as and DoH: A closer look at DoH and the potential implications for MSPs and channel partners, according to Webroot, an OpenText company.

8. Arcserve & StorageCraft Backup Merger: Key leaders — Arcserve CEO Tom Signorello & StorageCraft President Douglas Brockett — explain the backup, disaster recovery (BDR) & data protection merger.

7. SolarWinds Breach – Forensics Investigation Recap for MSPs: Breach investigations KPMG and CrowdStrike determine that the SolarWinds Orion hack did not extend into the N-able (formerly SolarWinds MSP) business.

6. Kaseya Acquires RocketCyber: Kaseya’s MSP partners gain MDR (managed detection & response) and security operations center as a service (SOCaaS) options.

5. Reality Check – 2021 Technology Industry Trends: How are five key technology trends unfolding for 2021? Zix offers perspectives based on CompTIA’s report.

4. List – 34 Technology SPACs: What exactly is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company — and how might SPACs influence technology companies and their channel partners? ChannelE2E’s SPAC list offers answers and daily updates.

3. SolarWinds Breach Hearings Recap: Executives from SolarWinds, Microsoft, CrowdStroke and FireEye testified this week in Washington, D.C. Here’s a recap plus a look at SolarWinds’ first quarterly financial report since the December 2020 breach disclosure.

2. Michael Dell’s SPAC: Yes, the billionaire is backing a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC). ChannelE2E explains the overall SPAC technology investment trend, and why Dell is jumping in.

1. SBA PPP Loans and SBA Bug Fixes: The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) temporarily narrows Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) application process to prioritize businesses with 20 or fewer employees.