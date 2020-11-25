10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 25 November 2020

This week's 10 most read channel & MSP news stories involved Accenture, AvePoint, Datto, Ernst & Young, Microsoft 365, NinjaRMM, Palo Alto Networks, Splunk & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Splunk Acquires Flowmill: Network performance monitoring (NPA) acquisition counters Cisco AppDynamics, Datadog, New Relic, SolarWinds and more…

9. QA Mentor Acquires RPA Software Consultant: ChannelE2E explains why M&A activity around robotic process automation (RPA) remains so strong…

8. Palo Alto Networks Partners of the Year: The cybersecurity firm honored these MSPs, MSSPs, IT consulting firms and distributors…

7. Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs for 2020: The top worldwide MSP partners focused on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and more.

6. Accenture Acquires Data Analytics Expert: The seller has 70 employees who specialize in artificial intelligence, machine learning, data and analytics strategies.

5. Microsoft 365 Partner Merger: A $2 billion deal values AvePoint at a lofty 13.5 times annual revenue…

4. Cloud Market Share 2020: The latest stats involving Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and more.

3. Ernst & Young Acquires Cloud MSP: Buyout target is an Inc. 5000 company that works with IBM, Red Hat, Adobe and Dell Boomi.

2. MSP Pricing and Profitability Mistakes: NinjaRMM explains how MSPs can avoid pricing setbacks that threaten profit margins.

1. Datto Q3 Earnings: The MSP technology provider announces quarterly results and key business trends for the first time since launching an IPO.