10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 25 March 2022

This week's most read ChannelE2E news stories involved Accenture, Arcserve, Cisco Plus, Datto, Dell Apex, Google Cloud, HPE GreenLake, StorageCraft & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. How Real is Everything as a Service?: Latest Cisco Plus, Dell Apex & HPE GreenLake revenue clues suggest Everything as a Service demand remains relatively small compared to public cloud consumption.

9. Software Tools You Need as a Solo MSP: Focus on these five MSP software automation tools to start and scale your IT services business, according to SuperOps.ai.

8. Big Tech Antitrust Investigations: The latest government and regulatory moves involving Amazon, Apple, Meta (Facebook), Alphabet (Google) and Microsoft…

7. Accenture M&A List – 105 Buyouts: The global IT consulting firm continues to acquire digital, cloud, cybersecurity & IT consulting companies. Here’s the latest M&A list of Accenture acquisitions.

6. MSP and Technology M&A List for 2022: We’ve already tracked more than 300 M&A deals involving MSPs, IT consulting companies and software firms during the first few weeks of 2022.

5. Arcserve StorageCraft DRaaS Suffers Cloud Data Protection Issues: The company has not replied to repeated requests for comment.

4. Huawei – Banned and Permitted List: Which countries are banning — or permitting — Huawei’s 5G networking equipment? This global list is updated regularly.

3. Google Cloud Layoffs: What the targeted Google Cloud job cuts and reorganization potentially mean for MSPs and MSSPs that offer public cloud services.

2. Datto Explores Potential Sale: The MSP technology provider is publicly held and backed by private equity firm Vista Equity Partners. But additional private equity firms have expressed interest in Datto.

1. Mission Critical Partners (MCP) Acquires RKV Technologies: What this latest MSP M&A deal means…