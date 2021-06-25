10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: 25 June 2021

This week's most read ChannelE2E news involved Accenture, Acronis, Cisco Systems, CMMC, ConnectWise IT Nation Secure, Huawei, Michelle Ragusa-McBain, Prescott, SaaS Alerts, Vanson Bourne & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Prescott Promotes CMMC Compliance for MSPs: The startup, led by CEO Jeff Farr, helps MSPs to address Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) — a key requirement for IT service providers that work within the U.S. federal government’s supply chain.

9. List – Technology SPACs: What are special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), and what are the implications for channel partners? This regularly updated blog shares the details.

8. ConnectWise IT Nation Secure 2021 Updates: Key developments at the conference included Vanson Bourne cybersecurity research, SaaS Alerts research, CMMC (Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification), Prescott, Acronis, and more.

7. Tech M&A List: More than 800 mergers, acquisitions and private equity investments involving MSPs, IT consulting firms, ISVs and more.

6. SolarWinds Orion Cyberattack Timeline: A day-by-day look at how the attack unfolded, when it was discovered, and the follow-on investigation.

5. Big Tech Antitrust Investigations: Government regulators in the U.S., Europe and elsewhere are taking a closer look at Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google business practices…

4. Cisco Hires Michelle Ragusa-McBain: The networking giant’s latest hire reinforces a growing commitment to MSPs that promote XaaS solutions to SMB customers.

3. Accenture Buyout List: A look at how the global IT consulting firm has acquired more than 70 MSPs and technology firms focused on cloud services, big data analytics, cybersecurity and more.

2. Where Is Huawei Banned and Permitted?: Which countries have banned technology equipment from China’s Huawei — and why? Plus: Where the equipment is permitted. See our ongoing updates, which remain especially timely as 5G network build-outs continue worldwide.

1. SBA PPP Loan Information: A recap on the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).