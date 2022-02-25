10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 25 February 2022

This week's most read ChannelE2E news stories involved Accenture, Datto's DattoCon 2022, Evergreen Services Group, IBM, Kyndryl, Lyra Technology Group, N-able, Rackspace & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. DattoCon 2022 – MSP Conference Dates: Datto is targeting Q3 2022 for this year’s DattoCon in-person conference, CEO Tim Weller said.

9. IBM M&A List: IBM acquisitions target MSPs, cloud consulting firms, multi-cloud business automation software, SaaS consulting & more. Can M&A help CEO Arvind Krishna to reinvent IBM?

8. What Datto & N-able Earnings Reveal About MSP-SMB Technology Market: Quarterly earnings from Datto & N-able suggest that the MSP market is still generating double-digit growth. Here are the areas to watch…

7. Accenture M&A List: A look at more than 100 Accenture acquisitions — many of which involve MSPs, MSSPs, cloud IT consulting firms, big data analytics, customer experience (CX), digital agencies and more.

6. Six MSPs Join Lyra Technology Group: Indeed, Evergreen Services Group unveiled Lyra Technology Group — essentially a newly formed business that oversees six MSP investments in the Northeast and Midwest United States and Eastern Canada.

5. MSP and Technology M&A List for 2022: We’ve already tracked more than 200 M&A deals involving MSPs, IT consulting companies and software firms during the first few weeks of 2022.

4. IBM Completes Kyndryl Spin-Off – Now What?: Kyndryl is now a standalone MSP focused on managed infrastructure services business. The big question: Can Kyndryl grow? Ahead of the spin-out, Kyndryl was shrinking amid overall MSP industry growth.

3. Rackspace Multi-Cloud MSP Challenges: Rackspace financial forecast reveals that the multi-cloud managed services market isn’t all that easy to monetize.

2. Huawei Is Banned Or Permitted? Where is Huawei Technologies banned & permitted for 5G networking business & smartphones? Here’s a list of countries, companies, 5G wireless network projects & their Huawei business status.

1. Companies That Require COVID-19 Vaccinations: Here’s an expansive list of companies requiring coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations for in-office employees. MSPs & technology partners must plan on-site visits accordingly.