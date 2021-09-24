10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week of 24 September 2021

This week's 10 most read ChannelE2E news stories involve Accenture acquisitions, Citrix for sale, Cloud Direct, Crayon Group, NinjaRMM, Microsoft Azure Expert MSP & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. MSP M&A List – Every Buyer & Seller: More than 1,000 mergers, acquisitions and private equity investments involving MSPs, MSSPs, IT consulting firms, ISVs and more.

9. Accenture M&A List: A look at more than 90 Accenture acquisitions — which typically involve digital transformation, cloud, cybersecurity and IT consulting companies. Yes, MSP and MSSP acquisitions are also mixed in.

8. NinjaRMM Grows Into Full-Blown MSP Software Platform: The evidence involves 6,000 customers, and an expansion from RMM (remote monitoring and management) to BDR (backup and disaster recovery) and ticketing software that support co-managed services.

7. Will Crayon Group Acquire Microsoft Azure Expert MSP? The chatter involves Cloud Direct, a major Microsoft cloud partner in the United Kingdom.

6. Why Citrix Is For Sale (Again): The rumor is back. But this time, the competition against Citrix has intensified. Among the areas of concern: New offerings like Microsoft Windows 365 coupled with Nerdio tools.

5. SBA PPP Loan Forgiveness Application & Deadline: The Small Business Administration (SBA) attempts to simplify the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan forgiveness process. See our blog for details.

4. Which Companies Require Employee Coronavirus Vaccinations? Here’s a list of companies requiring coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations for in-office employees. Technology partners must plan on-site visits accordingly.

3. Where Is Huawei Banned?: A list of every country that has banned Huawei’s networking equipment, 5G gear and various products. Also, a list of countries that permit the use of such gear — along with the debate about such deployments.

2. Salesforce Dreamforce Live Blog: Key milestones at this week’s conference. Developments involve ServiceMax, OwnBackup, Salesforce Einstein Automate, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Servicetrace, Tanium and more.

1. Kyndryl – 10 Things to Know About IBM’s MSP Spin-Out: The Kyndryl spin-out from IBM will span six managed IT services. Kyndryl’s MSP capabilities will include cloud, applications, data, AI, security & more. But that’s not all…