10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week of 24 September 2021

This week's 10 most read ChannelE2E news stories involve Accenture acquisitions, Citrix for sale, Cloud Direct, Crayon Group, NinjaRMM, Microsoft Azure Expert MSP & more.

by Joe Panettieri • Sep 24, 2021

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. MSP M&A List – Every Buyer & SellerMore than 1,000 mergers, acquisitions and private equity investments involving MSPs, MSSPs, IT consulting firms, ISVs and more.

9.  Accenture M&A List: A look at more than 90 Accenture acquisitions — which typically involve digital transformation, cloud, cybersecurity and IT consulting companies. Yes, MSP and MSSP acquisitions are also mixed in.

8. NinjaRMM Grows Into Full-Blown MSP Software Platform: The evidence involves 6,000 customers, and an expansion from RMM (remote monitoring and management) to BDR (backup and disaster recovery) and ticketing software that support co-managed services.

7. Will Crayon Group Acquire Microsoft Azure Expert MSP? The chatter involves Cloud Direct, a major Microsoft cloud partner in the United Kingdom.

6. Why Citrix Is For Sale (Again): The rumor is back. But this time, the competition against Citrix has intensified. Among the areas of concern: New offerings like Microsoft Windows 365 coupled with Nerdio tools.

5. SBA PPP Loan Forgiveness Application & Deadline: The Small Business Administration (SBA) attempts to simplify the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan forgiveness process. See our blog for details.

4. Which Companies Require Employee Coronavirus Vaccinations? Here’s a  list of companies requiring coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations for in-office employees. Technology partners must plan on-site visits accordingly.

3. Where Is Huawei Banned?: A list of every country that has banned Huawei’s networking equipment, 5G gear and various products. Also, a list of countries that permit the use of such gear — along with the debate about such deployments.

2. Salesforce Dreamforce Live BlogKey milestones at this week’s conference. Developments involve ServiceMax, OwnBackup, Salesforce Einstein Automate, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Servicetrace, Tanium and more.

1. Kyndryl – 10 Things to Know About IBM’s MSP Spin-OutThe Kyndryl spin-out from IBM will span six managed IT services. Kyndryl’s MSP capabilities will include cloud, applications, data, AI, security & more. But that’s not all…

