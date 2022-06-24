10 Most Read Channel Partner and MSP News Stories: Week Ended 24 June 2022

This week's 10 most read items spanned Accenture, Kaseya-Datto M&A, Okta, PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Salesforce, Zendesk acquired & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Return to Office Employee Policies: Apple recently delayed its latest return-to-office requirement. What MSPs can learn from the move.

9. Accenture Momentum – Good News for IT Consulting: Accenture issues strong revenue growth forecast; good news for MSPs, MSSPs & IT consulting firms navigating economic headwinds.

8. Accenture M&A List: Accenture continues to acquire digital, cloud, cybersecurity & IT consulting companies. Here’s the latest M&A list of Accenture acquisitions.

7. Top 15 Most Popular SaaS and Cloud Applications: The most popular SaaS & cloud apps for 2022 list includes Microsoft 365, Workday, ServiceNow & these other cloud business applications, Okta says.

6. MSP and Technology M&A List for 2022: We’ve already tracked more than 370 M&A deals involving MSPs, IT consulting companies and software firms during the first few months of 2022.

5. PwC Acquires Salesforce Cloud Consulting Firm: PriceWaterhouseCoopers plans to explore additional cloud, enterprise software and cybersecurity consulting acquisitions in India, PwC hints.

4. Kaseya Vows Datto List Price Cuts: Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola & Datto Senior VP Rob Rae directly address Datto pricing, integration & innovation concerns that some MSP partners expressed. Still, it’s important to note that the gap between list pricing and actual pricing in the MSP market can vary dramatically .

3. PPP Loan Fraud – MSP Owner Convicted and Sentenced: Elijah Majak Buoi, owner of an MSP & cloud IT consulting firm called Sosuda Tech, sentenced in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan fraud case.

2. Zendesk Acquired — But…: The deal’s valuation is far lower than an earlier offer for Zendesk. Here’s why.

1. Kaseya-Datto 4.0: Some thoughts on where Kaseya may be heading next — written two days before the deal was actually completed.