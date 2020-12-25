10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 24 December 2020
This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:
10. Two MSP Growth Tips for 2021: The guidance from Datto Director of Channel Development Eric Torres.
9. IBM Acquires Nordcloud: Big Blue purchases a multi-cloud consulting company.
8. Sage Invests In BrightPearl: Why vertical market partners in the retail sector should care.
7. Mailprotector Email Security Patent: The details for MSPs… and a new hire at Mailprotector.
6. Ingram Micro Acquired: Readers continue to consume news about the distributor deal.
5. M&A List: Over 520 mergers and acquisitions involving MSPs, technology companies, private equity firms and more.
4. Cisco Job Cuts: Networking giant confirms some layoffs even as push toward more recurring revenues continues.
3. Cisco Acquires DashBase: MSPs that run AppDynamics could gain new performance management capabilities…
2. SolarWinds Orion Breach Timeline: When the hack started, who got breached, and what SolarWinds has said about the attack. A day-by-day timeline with continued updates.
1. More PPP Loans for Small Businesses?: President Trump raises 11th hour concerns about a COVID-19 financial relief plan, and that could delay new round of PPP loans.
