10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 23 October 2020
This week’s 10 most read channel news stories & columns involved:
10. Cognizant Acquires AWS, Azure Partner: This is M&A deal number eight so far in 2020 for the global IT consulting firm.
9. McAfee IPO Details: A look at the cybersecurity company’s financial metrics.
8. Interview – Acronis CEO Serguei Beloussov: Three moves that transformed the company into a cyber protection business that aligns with MSPs.
7. M&A Deal List for 2020: More than 400 mergers and acquisitions involving MSPs, IT consulting firms and solutions providers.
6. MSPs and Their Customers Adapt to New Norms: Mailprotector Channel Chief Matt Scully explains how.
5. Datto Files Lawsuit Against Former Employee: What the lawsuit involves.
4. Datto Names Chairman: Details about Vista Equity Partners’ Maneet Saroya.
3. Datto IPO – CEO Interview: Tim Weller shares some key observations hours after Datto shares start trading under the ticker symbol $MSP.
2. Axcient Hires Webroot Veterans: Why Charlie Tomeo and other MSP technology industry veterans joined the data backup company.
1. Datto IPO Recap: All the financial details and associated implications for MSPs.
