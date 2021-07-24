Our Newsletters: Subscribe Now

10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: 23 July 2021

This week's most read ChannelE2E news involves Accenture, IBM, Kyndryl, Microsoft Windows 365 cloud PCs, N-able, Nerdio, Rackspace & more.

by Joe Panettieri • Jul 24, 2021

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. How Microsoft Windows 365 May Reduce Ransomware Attack Threats: Perspectives from Nerdio Chief Revenue Officer Joseph Landes.

9. SolarWinds Orion Hack Timeline: A detailed look at when the original attack occurred, when it was discovered, and how SolarWinds responded to the attack.

8. MSP M&A ListMore than 800 mergers, acquisitions and private equity investments involving MSPs, IT consulting firms, ISVs and more.

7. IBM MSP Spin-Out Plan – 10 Things to Know About Kyndryl: How IBM plans to make Kyndryl managed infrastructure services business an independent company.

6. Managed Services Market Growth Research: The market forecast and expected growth rates for MSPs.

5. Accenture Buyout List: A look at how the global IT consulting firm has acquired more than 80 MSPs and technology firms focused on cloud services, big data analytics, cybersecurity and more.

4. N-able Spin-Off Completed: CEO John Pagliuca explains the past, present and future of the MSP software provider.

3. Where Is Huawei Banned and Permitted?: Updates from dozens of companies — some of which are banning the use of Huawei networking equipment and 5G wireless gear.

2. Rackspace Layoffs Amid Growth Strategy: Multi-cloud MSP layoffs involve 10% staff cuts. Rackspace PR emphasizes “best-shore” growth strategy. SEC filing concedes “offshore” effort.

1. SBA PPP Loan Forgiveness DeadlinesFollow our Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) blog to understand how and when to apply for loan forgiveness.

