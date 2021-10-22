Our Newsletters: Subscribe Now

10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week of 22 October 2021

This week's most read ChannelE2E news stories involved Accenture, CDW, Huawei, IBM, Kaseya, Kydryl, Sirius, Syncro, Watchman Monitoring & more.

by Joe Panettieri • Oct 22, 2021

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. MSP M&A List – Every Buyer & SellerMore than 1,000 mergers, acquisitions and private equity investments involving MSPs, MSSPs, IT consulting firms, ISVs and more.

9. Syncro Acquires Watchman Monitoring: The deal unites Syncro’s cloud-based remote monitoring & management (RMM) and professional services automation (PSA) platform, with a SaaS-based monitoring service that tracks the health of Apple Macs and Windows PCs.

8. Accenture M&A List: Take a look at more than 90 Accenture acquisitions, and you’ll see key M&A trends involving, big data analytics, cloud managed services, cybersecurity, digital transformation, IT consulting, MSP and MSSP services.

7. CDW Acquires MSP, IT Solutions ProviderThe target is Sirius Computer Solutions, which generated net sales of $2.04 billion in 2020.

6. Kaseya’s Next MSP Software Business Moves: CEO Fred Voccola and MSP software providers share perspectives and next steps in the market.

4. Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loan Forgiveness Tips: Still one of our best-read blogs, this regularly updated content helps MSPs and small businesses to understand the PPP loan forgiveness process.

4. Where Is Huawei 5G Networking Equipment Banned?: The answer continues to evolve. Here’s a country-by-country look at where the company’s networking equipment is permitted vs. banned.

3. IBM MSP Spin-Off – Kyndryl Details: Ten things to know about Kyndryl, including annual revenue, profit and financial performance for IBM’s managed infrastructure services business.

2. Which Companies Require Employee Coronavirus Vaccinations? Here’s a  list of companies requiring coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations for in-office employees. Technology partners must plan on-site visits accordingly.

1. IBM Kyndryl Spin-Out –  Two Dates to Know: Kyndryl investor day, IBM quarterly earnings provide Kyndryl spin-out updates. The question: Can managed infrastructure services business grow?

