10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week of 22 October 2021

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. MSP M&A List – Every Buyer & Seller: More than 1,000 mergers, acquisitions and private equity investments involving MSPs, MSSPs, IT consulting firms, ISVs and more.

9. Syncro Acquires Watchman Monitoring: The deal unites Syncro’s cloud-based remote monitoring & management (RMM) and professional services automation (PSA) platform, with a SaaS-based monitoring service that tracks the health of Apple Macs and Windows PCs.

8. Accenture M&A List: Take a look at more than 90 Accenture acquisitions, and you’ll see key M&A trends involving, big data analytics, cloud managed services, cybersecurity, digital transformation, IT consulting, MSP and MSSP services.

7. CDW Acquires MSP, IT Solutions Provider: The target is Sirius Computer Solutions, which generated net sales of $2.04 billion in 2020.

6. Kaseya’s Next MSP Software Business Moves: CEO Fred Voccola and MSP software providers share perspectives and next steps in the market.

4. Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loan Forgiveness Tips: Still one of our best-read blogs, this regularly updated content helps MSPs and small businesses to understand the PPP loan forgiveness process.

4. Where Is Huawei 5G Networking Equipment Banned?: The answer continues to evolve. Here’s a country-by-country look at where the company’s networking equipment is permitted vs. banned.

3. IBM MSP Spin-Off – Kyndryl Details: Ten things to know about Kyndryl, including annual revenue, profit and financial performance for IBM’s managed infrastructure services business.

2. Which Companies Require Employee Coronavirus Vaccinations? Here’s a list of companies requiring coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations for in-office employees. Technology partners must plan on-site visits accordingly.

1. IBM Kyndryl Spin-Out – Two Dates to Know: Kyndryl investor day, IBM quarterly earnings provide Kyndryl spin-out updates. The question: Can managed infrastructure services business grow?