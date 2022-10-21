10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 21 October 2022

This week's most read ChannelE2E news stories involved Accenture, Citrix Systems, Huawei, Intel, Microsoft, Nutanix, Oracle, Salesforce, Tibco & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel partner and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Accenture M&A List: The global IT consulting firm has acquired more than 120 MSP, MSSP and digital consulting firms since 2019.

9. M&A List – MSPs and Technology Companies: We’ve already tracked more than 900 M&A deals involving MSPs, IT consulting companies and software firms during the first half of 2022.

8. Cloud Market Share 2022: Amazon AWS vs Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud: Cloud infrastructure market share for Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure & Google Cloud Platform, according to Canalys. MSP & MSSP implications explained.

7. Top 50 Technology Events – What’s Back for 2023?; Looking for key channel partner, MSP and technology events? Here’s the list of what’s happening — and what isn’t.

6. Where Is Huawei Banned and Permitted? New Developments involving the FCC, United States, Great Britain and additional countries worldwide.

5. Intel Layoffs 2022: Chip giant prepares job cuts amid PC market slowdown, report suggests.

4. Nutanix for Sale: Will Private Equity Acquire Hybrid Cloud Company?: Hybrid cloud software supplier Nutanix considers company sale. Will private equity firms or technology businesses acquire Nutanix?

3. Oracle & Salesforce Layoffs 2022: Targeted Oracle & Salesforce layoffs surface. The job cuts reinforce ongoing technology industry concerns about potential recession.

2. Microsoft Layoffs 2022: The Microsoft job cuts impacted a very small percentage of employees. Partner-centric cybersecurity initiatives march forward.

1. Citrix-Tibco Complete Merger Amid Layoffs: The deal closed on September 30. But the layoff chatter continues.